Zelenskyy relieves 2 Yermak's deputies. Who was appointed in their place

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved two deputies of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak.

The relevant decrees, No. 203/2024 and No. 205/2024, are published on the website of the Office of the President.

According to the documents, the head of state relieved:

deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov;

deputy head of the Office of the President Oleksii Dniprov.

The orders for the appointment of new officials were also published:

Olena Kovalska;

Iryna Mudra.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy agreed on the appointment of the former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov as the Ambassador to Moldova.

On March 26, Zelenskyy relieved Oleksii Danilov as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, to replace him.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Danilov will continue his work in the diplomatic direction.