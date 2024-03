Zelenskyy relieves Danilov as NSDC Secretary. It is known who will replace him

President Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksii Danilov as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in the decree published on the website of the Office of the President.

"To relieve Danilov Oleksii Miacheslavovych from the post of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the statement said.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, was appointed in his place.

"To appoint Lytvynenko Oleksandr Valeriiovych as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," another decree says.

Before that, Zelenskyy relieved Lytvynenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Recall that during his tenure as the Secretary of the NSDC, Danilov distinguished himself with several resonant statements.

On October 16, 2023, former non-staff adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksii Arestovych said that there was no benefit from the Secretary of the NSDC Danilov. Earlier, Danilov hinted that Arestovych is part of the russian agency network.

On June 5, 2023, Danilov called the president of the aggressor state of the russian federation, vladimir putin, "satan" and sent russian nuclear weapons to hell.

On June 3, 2023, Danilov advised the MP of Ukraine Maksym Buzhanskyi to "get out of politics," calling him "an accomplice of the russian world."

On October 21, 2022, Danilov called for the complete eradication of russian language in Ukraine, calling it "the language of propaganda and brainwashing."

On August 12, 2022, Danilov announced his desire to "test all Ukrainians for collaborationism."

On February 1, 2022, the NSDC Secretary Danilov called the COVID-19 pandemic "the first biological world war."

In September 2021, Danilov began writing with Latin characters, but could not abandon the Cyrillic "x," and also said that he "strains when he hears the russian language."