President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov is leaving for diplomatic work.

Zelenskyy said this during the presentation of the new secretary at the NSDC meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked Danilov for his years of work at the NSDC.

"First of all, I want to thank Oleksii Myacheslavovych. Thank you very much, Oleksii Myacheslavovych, for these years of powerful, professional work. Oleksii Myacheslavovych will continue his work in another direction - in the diplomatic direction," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he did not say in which country Danilov will work as a diplomat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the position of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, in his place.

On March 26, in an evening video message, Zelenskyy announced that Danilov would be transferred to another direction, but did not specify which one.

Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, reported back on March 26 that Danilov was leaving to become an ambassador, while at the time he predicted that Danilov would go to Norway. On March 29, Honcharenko's information changed; now, according to his information, Danilov is going to Moldova as an ambassador.