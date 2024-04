Zelenskyy agrees on appointment of Danilov as Ambassador to Moldova

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed on the appointment of Oleksii Danilov, the former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, as Ambassador to Moldova.

Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleksii Danilov will continue to work in the diplomatic direction. And more specifically, I agreed on his candidacy as the new ambassador of our state to the Republic of Moldova. He told me about this vision of his further work in Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Moldova is an extremely important state for Ukraine both in terms of security challenges in the region and in terms of bilateral cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy relieved Oleksii Danilov from the post of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, in his place.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Danilov will continue his work in the diplomatic direction.

On March 29, Zelenskyy relieved Ambassador to Moldova Mark Shevchenko, who had held this position since December 2019.