During the night and morning of March 28, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region three times with missiles and Shaheds. In particular, there was a missile attack in the morning.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, told about the details.

Thus, at the beginning of the night, the russians directed Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft, which went to the launch lines over the Black Sea, towards the south of the Odesa Region, and later from the Su-30 aircraft, they also fired an anti-radar missile in the same direction.

"The missiles have lost their combat capability in the sea," Kiper said.

After that, around three o'clock in the morning, the enemy attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones - the air defense forces destroyed 2 Shaheds. People were not injured.

In addition, in the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on the region. Currently, it is reported that there are no casualties. Kiper added that the information will be updated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation also attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of March 27-28 with three types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 26 Shaheds.

In particular, Shaheds attacked the transport infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Also, the maneuvering of drones over residential areas led to debris falling into the private sector, 2 people were injured.