Overnight into March 28, the russian occupation forces used Shaheds to attack the transport infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Also, the maneuvering of drones over residential areas led to debris falling into the private sector, 2 people were injured.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"The enemy attacked the transport infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia Region. But people were not injured. Instead, the maneuvering of drones over the residential quarters of Zaporizhzhia led to the fall of the fragments of the downed drones in the private sector," the message reads.

It is being clarified that there was a fire, more than 10 households were damaged by the blast wave. The fire has been extinguished. 2 local residents were injured. The injured were provided with the necessary medical assistance, their condition is stable.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, both injured people as a result of the Shahed attack are women. He also published a photo of the aftermath of the russian attack.

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of March 27-28 with three types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 26 Shaheds.