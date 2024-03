At night, russians hit with missiles and Shaheds. Explosions rang out in four cities of Ukraine

Overnight into March 27-28, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked the territory of Ukraine with three types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 26 Shaheds.

This is reported in the Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Overnight into March 28, 2024, the enemy launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine using three Kh-22 cruise missiles and an Kh-31P anti-radar missile (from the Black Sea), a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile (Donetsk Region) and 28 strike drones of the Shahed-136/131 type (launch area - Kursk Oblast of the russian federation, Cape Chauda - Crimea)," the message says.

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the strike.

In total, air defense forces destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 type attack drones within the Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

The Air Force of the AFU reports that initially the drones flew into the airspace of Ukraine from the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation to the Sumy Region, heading for Kharkiv.

After some time, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Also, after some time, the threat of the use of Shaheds by the enemy was announced in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

In the course of combat operations, explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and the work of air defense forces in Odesa was also reported. Later it became known that several private houses in Zaporizhzhia were damaged as a result of falling fragments of downed drones, and there were also injured people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, the russian occupiers struck Kharkiv twice. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and another 19 were injured.

The police said that the attack on Kharkiv was carried out by aerial bombs - the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.