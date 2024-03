Share:













Copied



French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu assured that France will soon be able to supply Ukraine with 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, and will also significantly increase the supply of projectiles to meet Kyiv's urgent need for ammunition to counter russian aggression.

The head of the French Ministry of Defense made the corresponding statement on Tuesday, March 26, during a press conference in Paris, AP reports.

According to a French government official, an agreement was reached between France, Ukraine and Denmark on financing the supply of Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine, which will allow France to "deliver them quickly". In addition, France has also set itself the goal of delivering 80,000 shells for 155 mm guns to Ukraine this year, which is significantly more than the 30,000 that Paris has provided to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. In addition, according to Lecornu, France is participating in the Czech initiative to find ammunition for Ukraine, which they intend to purchase outside the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will definitely come to Ukraine with specific proposals and solutions.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that his country has nuclear weapons, so it is "inappropriate to threaten". This is how he commented on the statements of russian dictator vladimir putin regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

Macron also said that France does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine in the near future.