I will definitely come to Ukraine with concrete proposals and solutions - Macron

In an interview with Ukrainian mass media, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will definitely come to Ukraine with concrete proposals and solutions.

Thus, speaking about his visit to Ukraine, Macron said that he discussed it with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I will tell you absolutely sincerely - I will definitely come. I have a rule: that my visit should be as useful as possible for Ukraine. And this is how we always agreed and did with President Zelenskyy," Macron said.

He added that on February 16, during Zelenskyy's visit to Paris, Ukraine and France signed an agreement on security guarantees, demonstrating "unanimity to all other European countries and the need for a new impetus in supporting Ukraine, because the situation is dangerous."

Macron emphasized that he wanted concrete changes, and that is why he organized an international conference on February 26, as a result of which decisions were made in several directions.

"When I physically arrive, it will mean that there will be a strong message and new directions of cooperation along the lines we outlined at the beginning of the year," Macron said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that his country has nuclear weapons, so it is "inappropriate to threaten". This is how he commented on the statements of russian dictator vladimir putin regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

Macron also said that France does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine in the near future.