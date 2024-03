There will be no French troops in Ukraine in the near future - Macron

France does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine in the near future.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Novinky and Pravo.cz.

Macron recalled that he spoke about sending troops during a meeting with representatives of more than twenty countries in Paris in response to a question and then only noted that "nothing can be ruled out."

"This does not mean that we are considering the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine in the near future, but it means that we are starting a discussion and thinking about everything that can be done to support Ukraine, especially on Ukrainian territory," he added.

According to Macron, the meeting participants agreed on five areas where they would like to do more: cyber defense, joint production of military equipment in Ukraine, the security of countries directly threatened by the russian offensive in Ukraine, in particular Moldova, the possibility of supporting Ukraine on the border with Belarus and demining operations.

"In addition, I have always clearly defined our framework: we are not at war against the russian people and we refuse to engage in the logic of escalation," Macron emphasized.

It will be recalled that on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed the deployment of Western troops to the territory of Ukraine.

On February 28, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stephane Sejourne, stated that military personnel of Western countries could participate in special operations in Ukraine without engaging in combat operations with the russian army.