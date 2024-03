Share:













During the attack on Kyiv on March 25, missiles were launched from the territory of Crimea from ground platforms. They definitely didn't launch from ships.

A spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"I can only note that there were no launches of these missiles from the ships," Pletenchuk told the publication.

Note that at the moment, reports are circulating in the media that the occupiers could attack the capital with Zircon hypersonic missiles. This information has not yet been officially confirmed. At least the spokesman for the Navy in a comment RBC-Ukraine noted that such missiles from the ships were not launched.

"Now they are using ground launchers for this, which are mobile and which are moving. Therefore, it is quite difficult to hit such objects. These are anti-ship complexes "Bal" and "Bastion..." I can only note that they (missiles - Ed.) were launched from the territory of Crimea from ground platforms. And they definitely did not launch from ships," Pletenchuk concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defense equipment managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

As a result of the missile attack, a three-story gym building in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv was damaged.

So, a russian missile destroyed part of the building of the M. Boichuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv.