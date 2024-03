In Kyiv, fragments of missiles fall on a kindergarten, residential buildings, cars burned – Kyiv City Military

During the massive missile attack on the morning of Thursday, March 21, explosions rang out in the Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi Districts.

As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, residential buildings were damaged, a fire broke out at a transformer substation, and cars burned.

In particular:

Podilskyi District: at one address, a fire broke out in a two-story building with an area of 30 square meters. The first floor and partially the second floor were destroyed. At another address, a transformer substation caught fire. At another address, a fire broke out in a warehouse building with an area of 150 square meters.

Shevchenkivskyi District: at one address, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 5th floor of a 6-story residential building. There was also a fire in three cars in this area, and the windows of an apartment building were damaged.

Sviatoshynskyi District: windows in a residential building were damaged.

A total of 177 rescuers and 38 units of fire-rescue equipment worked on the ground.

According to preliminary information, 12 people, one of them a child, were injured as a result of enemy shelling. A total of 79 people were evacuated. Information about the victims is being clarified.

During a large-scale air alert, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard, and the work of air defense was reported. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.