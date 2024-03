Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight into March 21.

He wrote about it on his Facebook page.

The President emphasized that the aggressor of the russian federation every day and every night resorts to terror, which is able to stop world unity "when it helps us with air defense systems."

"The russian terrorists do not have such missiles that could bypass the protection of the Patriots and other world's leading systems. Now, this protection is needed here in Ukraine. From Kyiv to Kharkiv, from Sumy to Kherson, and from the Odesa to Donetsk Region. It is quite possible if the partners have enough political will," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine is in great need of support from partners.

"We must show that terror is always a loser. We must prove to russia that it will be forced to accept a normal free life in Ukraine," he added.

About 30 rockets were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost three hours. After complex maneuvers in neighboring regions, the rockets entered the capital at the same time from different directions.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the number of injured as a result of russian shelling increased to 13.