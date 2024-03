Share:













During the massive attack on Ukraine overnight into Thursday, March 21, the russians fired various types of missiles at Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk posted on Telegram.

The enemy attacked:

Iskander-M ballistic missile;

Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

The russians launched cruise missiles from 11 TU-95MS strategic bombers stationed in Volgodonsk and Engels.

According to the commander, the missiles were flying from the north; the main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

"As a result of successful combat operations, all enemy missiles were shot down in the Kyiv Region," Oleshchuk said.

During a large-scale air alert, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard, and the work of air defense was reported. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.

According to preliminary information, 12 people, one of them a child, were injured as a result of enemy shelling. A total of 79 people were evacuated. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration showed the consequences of a massive strike. In Kyiv, fragments of rockets fell on a kindergarten, and residential buildings and cars burned.