Missile attack on Kyiv. Kuleba calls on US Congress to finally unblock aid to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, after the russian aggressor country's missile attack on Kyiv, called on the US Congress to finally approve aid to Ukraine.

He wrote about it on his Twitter (X).

Kuleba published photos of the consequences of falling fragments of downed missiles, noting that more than 30 air targets were shot down, and more than a dozen people were injured.

“I urge the US Congress to unblock aid to Ukraine to save lives, protect freedom, and defeat Russian terror,” he wrote.

Another Russian missile barrage targeted Kyiv this night, while people were asleep.

More than 30 missiles were shot down, and falling debris injured over a dozen people.



We will remind, about 30 missiles were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost three hours. After complex maneuvers in neighboring regions, the missiles entered the capital at the same time from different directions.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the number of injured as a result of russian shelling increased to 13.

Zelenskyy also reacted to the russian missile attack on Kyiv. He noted that Ukraine is in great need of support from partners.