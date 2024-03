Share:













As a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv in the morning of March 21, the number of wounded increased to 13 people.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

"Kyiv. The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 13 (including 1 child)," the message reads.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported 12 wounded due to enemy shelling of the city. He noted that there is no information about the killed.

We will remind, about 30 missiles were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost three hours. After complex maneuvers in neighboring regions, the missiles entered the capital at the same time from different directions.

Earlier it was reported that 10 people were wounded as a result of the attack by the russian federation in Kyiv, 2 of them were hospitalized. An 11-year-old girl is among the wounded. According to the spokesman of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykhailo Shamanov on the air of the telethon, the girl received moderate injuries, her life is not in danger.

During the massive missile attack on the morning of Thursday, March 21, explosions rang out in the Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. The Kyiv City Military Administration published a photo of the destruction caused by the russian terrorist attack.