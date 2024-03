4 people injured in Kyiv Region due to missile attack. Emergency Service tells about consequences of attack

In the Kyiv Region, the number of victims as a result of the russian morning missile attack on March 21 has increased.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Thus, rescuers eliminated the consequences of a massive russian missile attack in 3 districts of the Kyiv Region.

It is reported that as a result of the falling fragments of enemy missiles, fires and destruction of residential buildings, vehicles, fences and grass flooring caught fire. All fires have been extinguished.

"Unfortunately, four people were injured," the message reads.

Earlier, it was known about two injured in the region due to shelling.

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine on March 21. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Kyiv Region

Destruction due to attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Kyiv Region

Destruction due to attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Kyiv Region

Ruined building. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Kyiv Region

Rescuer extinguishes fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of the Kyiv Region

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the massive missile attack on Ukraine on the night of Thursday, March 21, the russians fired 31 missiles of various types over Ukraine. All were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

13 people were injured in the morning of March 21 as a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv.