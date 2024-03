Share:













Copied



In the Kyiv Region, two people were injured as a result of this night's russian missile attack; the victims suffered shrapnel wounds to the face and limbs. Information about the victims is being clarified, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Fragments of russian missiles fell in several areas of the region and damaged private houses, farm buildings, and cars.

Fires broke out at the crash sites.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Penal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the massive missile attack on the morning of Thursday, March 21, explosions rang out in the Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, residential buildings were damaged, a fire broke out at a transformer substation, and cars burned.

During a large-scale air alert, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard, and the work of air defense was reported. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.