The aggressor state of the russian federation has concentrated 19,000 troops on the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions of Ukraine, and is constantly making threats against a new offensive on this side. The occupiers are trying to shift their focus from the events in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this in a comment to LIGA.net on Monday, March 18.

Yusov noted that the threat of a russian offensive from the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions remained, but the occupiers deliberately fueled such rumors. According to him, the Ukrainian side monitors the situation and strengthens the borders.

"The redeployment of certain parts of the invaders is associated with the hostilities that take place in the last week, in particular, in the Belgorod Region of Russia. Taking into account the hostilities in the territory of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions, the invaders are trying to shift their focus and spread information in their interests," Yusov emphasized.

There are 19,000 russian military on the border, their number is unchanged, said the spokesman for the Defense Intelligence. Yusov explained that it is not the first time russia has conducted psychological operations on possible offensives, first from Belarus and now from the North.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Sumy Regional Military Administration denied information that russian troops were allegedly preparing an offensive on the Sumy Region.

At the same time, the Sumy Region is the "most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Russian terrorist troops daily increase the density of shelling in the Sumy Region.