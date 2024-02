Share:













In the Sumy Region, they denied information that russian troops were allegedly preparing an offensive on the Sumy Region and reported that it was an enemy IPSO, and the security situation in the region was under control.

This is reported by Telegram of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The security situation in the Sumy Region is under control. Information about a possible attack on the Sumy Region is being actively disseminated. This is nothing but the enemy's informational and psychological operations," said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Region.

He emphasized that one should not neglect security measures, ignore air warning signals, but should not panic about the enemy's attack.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that he constantly communicates with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine groups deployed in the Sumy Region.

"Today, there are no groups on the part of the russian troops that would be able to carry out measures to occupy our territory again. The number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located on the territory of the Sumy Region is capable of holding back those groups of our enemy that are facing the region. So the Armed Forces have their tasks will be carried out," Artiukh noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sumy Region remains the "most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

At the beginning of January, it was reported that the situation on the border of the Chernihiv Region, Kharkiv Region and Sumy Region is tense, the occupiers are constantly shelling these territories and are actively using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Sumy Region suffers the most from saboteurs.

In particular, in the Chernihiv Region, a russian sabotage group shot a civilian car. A man was killed as a result of the attack.