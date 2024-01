Most attempts of penetration by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of russia into the territory of Ukraine are recorded in the Sumy Region.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this on the air of the Front Line program on the We - Ukraine TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, the most active direction that they (russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups) are using is the Sumy Region," he said.

Demchenko added that the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also observed in the Kharkiv Region.

At the same time, fewer attempts of penetration by russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are recorded in the Chernihiv Region, although last year, especially at the beginning of the year, this direction was the most active.

The spokesman added that it is difficult to say why russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups changed direction.

"But the danger from this does not disappear anywhere," he said.

Demchenko also spoke about the general situation on the northern border of our country.

"Every day, the terrorist country continues to shell the territory of Ukraine within the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv Regions. Since the beginning of this year, in fact, in almost a month, our units have recorded more than 1,900 attacks carried out by russia from its territory, and it uses a variety of weapons: artillery, mortars, but also there are other means, including aviation," the representative of the Border Guard Service said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 27, a russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shot a brother and sister in the village of Andriivka (Sumy Region), located in the 5-kilometer border zone.

Earlier, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev said that in the first two weeks of December, russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups 7 times tried to break through the border of Ukraine.

According to him, sabotage and reconnaissance groups come from the Bryansk and Kursk Regions and partly from the Belgorod Region of russia into the areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions and the Bohodukhivskyi District of the Kharkiv Region.

On December 14, it became known that russian saboteurs tried to enter the Sumy Region. Ukrainian border guards entered a battle with a sabotage and reconnaissance group. As a result of the battle, the invaders withdrew, the losses of the enemy were being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region there is an increase in the exits of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.