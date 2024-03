Share:













Copied



Russian terrorist forces increase the density of shelling of the Sumy Region every day, for which they use their entire arsenal of weapons.

Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesman of the North Operational Command, said this in a comment to Ukrinform on Monday, March 18.

Since last week, the russian occupiers have shelled the Sumy Region much more, Mysnyk said. According to him, the russians currently use all available weapons for this - FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles such as Shahed or Lancet, artillery, mortars, guns, MLRS, unguided missiles and aerial bombs. In a day, the number of shelling reaches 100. The most affected are the inhabitants of the village Popivka of the Velykopysarivska community on the border with the russian federation.

"These are civil infrastructure, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure, private houses of citizens. The russians are also destroying bridges and roads, which makes it difficult to evacuate the civilian population from these settlements. Due to the density of shelling, it is impossible for evacuation groups to do this even without transport, on foot. Mostly elderly people remain in the villages, they're sitting in basements," the spokesman said.

It is impossible to reach and evacuate some border settlements of the Sumy Region, so humanitarian aid is delivered there at the slightest opportunity, Mysnyk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the russian occupation army bombed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region.

As of March 15, all residents of 22 settlements of the Sumy Region have left.

At the same time, the Sumy Region is the "most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.