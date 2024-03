Share:













Copied



Mobilization in the territory of the aggressor country of russia did not stop, the call for russians is expected to intensify.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, answering the question whether a new wave of mobilization is now possible in the russian federation and whether the policy of the russian federation will change after putin's victory.

"And so, after this farce, which was called the "putin election," their activation (is expected - Ed.). Perhaps they may be more open. And this is true," the representative of the Defense Intelligence notes.

Recall that the participants of the so-called "special military operation" were allowed to vote for putin without coming to the "polling stations." Also, in some cities of the russian federation, pens with disappearing ink were noticed at the polling stations.

In addition, European Council President Charles Michel does not believe in the integrity of the election in russia, so he congratulated the russian dictator on his "victory" in advance.

In addition, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that putin behaves like "modern Stalin," having won an election in which he had practically no opponents.