No opposition. No freedom. No choice. European Council President prematurely congratulates putin on "victory"

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, does not believe in the integrity of the elections in russia, so he congratulated the russian dictator on his "victory" in advance.

Michel wrote about this in his social network X (formerly Twitter).

The recording is dated March 15, the first day of voting in the presidential "elections" in RUSSIA. Voting will last three days in total.

“Would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today. No opposition. No freedom. No choice,” Michel wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia has almost doubled the number of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine who will allegedly take part in the presidential elections. The occupiers claimed 4.5 million "registered" voters, but the real number of residents of these territories is smaller.

On March 13, the British Ministry of Defense described in its intelligence review how the Kremlin creates the illusion of support for dictator vladimir putin in the occupied territories.

We will remind, earlier experts of the Sociological Association of Ukraine stated that the illegal holding of elections in the captured territories is the main tool for legalizing the occupation of Ukraine.