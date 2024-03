Share:













Copied



British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that vladimir putin is behaving like a "modern-day Stalin" after winning an election in which he had practically no opponents.

He wrote about this in his article for The Telegraph, Sky News reports.

Thus, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain said that the Russian president is "a tyrant that the West must oppose."

"It is shocking that at the end of his next five-year term he will be in power almost as long as the dictator Joseph Stalin. Putin is behaving like a modern-day Stalin," he wrote.

In addition, Shapps noted that the situation for Ukraine remains "difficult" as putin builds up his military economy and accused putin of "freaking out" at the losses his own troops are suffering.

He also confirmed that Great Britain is ready to support Ukraine in the war against russia as long as necessary.

"The price of losing this war for Russia will be much higher than the price of fighting and winning," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, David Cameron, after the conclusion of the "elections" of the president of russia, emphasized the illegality of holding such elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and also indicated that "this is not what free and fair elections look like."

On March 15-17, the aggressor state, the russian federation, held presidential elections, in particular, and illegally organized voting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.