Share:













Copied



The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia allowed the participants of the so-called "SVO" [Special Military Operation, as in russia they call war in Ukraine - ed.] to vote for putin without appearing at the "polling station". Also, in some cities of the russian federation, pens with disappearing ink were noticed at polling stations.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday, March 15.

The russian Ministry of Defense has simplified the voting procedure for the military. They do not need to come to the polling stations, and even photocopies of documents are enough to prove their identity, a passport or military ID is not required.

"It is obvious that in this way the russian "election commissions" will try to increase the number of putin's voters by involving the so-called "dead souls" in the "voting". In particular, to the number of people who "voted", along with existing military personnel, they also plan to add those who was killed, went missing or were captured recently," the Defense Intelligence said in a statement.

In this way, the number of those who "voted" for putin can be significant, since every day the Ukrainian troops destroy the russian occupiers. The Central Election Committee of russia can add votes for the russian dictator of those who have recently been killed, disappeared or been captured.

A video is also circulating on social networks showing how easily signatures in ballot papers disappear after using pens at polling stations. In particular, this was noticed in Kursk and Rostov-on-Don.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of the russian city of Belgorod were urged to take part in the presidential elections despite shelling and hostilities.

On March 9, the Sociological Association of Ukraine emphasized that the holding of elections by the russian federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is one of the main tools of legitimizing the occupation authorities.

On March 14, the Defense Intelligence reported that russian dictator putin tasked his subordinates and collaborators with the task of "drawing" 75% of the turnout of citizens in the occupied territories.