West limits provision of arms to Ukraine in order to get putin to de-escalate - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry he

Other countries have restricted arms transfers to Ukraine in order to force russian dictator putin to de-escalate.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, on his Twitter page (X).

He admitted that such tactics of Ukraine's partners did not work.

"We tried to get Putin to de-escalate by putting limits on how much we help Ukraine. This obviously hasn't worked," Landsbergis said.

The Lithuanian minister supported French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed the deployment of Western troops to the territory of Ukraine.

On February 28, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné, stated that military personnel of Western countries could participate in special operations in Ukraine without engaging in combat operations with the russian army.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg called for speeding up aid to Ukraine.