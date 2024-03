Share:













Copied



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on other member states of the Alliance to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the weapons and ammunition it needs as soon as possible.

He said this during the presentation of the annual report with an assessment of the situation, European Pravda writes.

Stoltenberg noted that the aid provided by the allies helped Ukraine to stand as a sovereign independent state.

"But Ukraine needs even more support, and this support is needed now. Ukrainians are not running out of courage, but they are running out of ammunition. Together, we have the capacity to give Ukraine what it needs, and now we must show the political will to do so, to do this. All allies must look deeper into the warehouses and deliver faster. Every day of delay has real consequences on the battlefield in Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

"Now is a very important moment. And it would be a grave historical mistake to allow putin to prevail," he added.

We will remind you that the Czech Republic expects to start supplying the ammunition purchased for Ukraine in June.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State believes that the proposal to provide military aid to Ukraine in the form of loans is unsuccessful.