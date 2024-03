Occupiers attack Ukraine with drones. The most of Shaheds downed over Kyiv

Overnight into Friday, March 15, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Defense forces destroyed 27 drones.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At night, the russians hit 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions, one Kh-59 guided air missile on the Poltava Region, and 27 Shahed type UAVs. Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk Oblast of russia became the regions of the drone launches, the report says.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and EW units were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, 27 Shaheds were shot down within the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv Regions.

As Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported in Telegram, enemy drones were entering Kyiv from the north. "The air alert in the capital lasted for almost an hour. By the forces and means of air defense, all enemy Shahed UAVs headed for Kyiv - approximately one and a half dozen - were hit on the approaches to the city," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were no victims or destruction in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into March 14, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

At night, on Wednesday, March 13, a russian attack drone of the Shahed type hit a high-rise building in Sumy.