Shahed hit a high-rise building in Sumy; 10 people pulled out from under rubble, some killed

Overnight into Wednesday, March 13, a russian attack drone of the Shahed type hit a high-rise building in Sumy. Casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

This follows from a statement by the Sumy Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram.

"As a result of the hit of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed type to a residential five-story building, 30 apartments were previously damaged, 15 of them were destroyed," says the OVA message.

According to preliminary information, ten people were rescued from the rubble, eight of whom received injuries of varying severity.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, there are casualties.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy missile attack, a 47-year-old woman died in the hospital. The injuries were not compatible with life. Condolences to family and friends. There are 6 more "severe" patients in the hospital, including 2 children. Doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote.

Rescue operations are underway. All the necessary services are working on the spot, and the heating point will be deployed.

