Share:













Copied



Russian invaders this night once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type kamikaze drones, using 36 such drones for strikes. Twenty-two enemy targets were shot down by Ukraine's air defense forces and means.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

"At night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 36 UAVs of the Shahed type. A total of 22 of these attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the morning summary of the military command says.

As specified in the Telegram of the South Operational Command, two of these Shaheds were downed in the Mykolayiv Region.

"During the night drone attack, two Shahed-131/136 drones that advanced in our area of responsibility to the Mykolayiv Region were destroyed by air defense forces in the north of the region," the military said.

General Syrskyi announced the threat of the advance of the russian army and the aggravation of the situation at the front. He visited the combat positions of two brigades in the east and, together with the commanders, decided to prevent the russian invaders from breaking through the Ukrainian defenses in the east. He also visited the combat positions of two brigades in the east and, together with the commanders, decided to prevent the russian invaders from breaking through the Ukrainian defenses in the east.