The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received confirmation that the authorities of the aggressor state of the russian federation are blocking evacuation in the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation in order to use citizens as "human shields".

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We can confirm this information (that the authorities are blocking the evacuation in the Belgorod Oblast – ed. note). Today, during the day, a number of intercepts became public, both of conversations between law enforcement officers and conversations of local residents, who state that transport hubs are surrounded by law enforcement officers, standing roadblocks, there are threats of fines, dismissal from work. The authorities are trying to use their citizens as "human shields" in order to protect the russian terrorist regime," Yusov said.

He also added that, at the same time, there is information and facts that evacuation is still ongoing in some settlements of the russian federation. In particular, according to him, it is about the city of Gayvoron.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian volunteer units Siberian Battalion, Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Freedom of Russia legion announced attacks on the facilities of the russian army in the territory of Belgorod.

It will be recalled that on March 12, representatives of the Freedom of Russia legion, RDK and Siberian Battalion announced the start of a raid on the territory of the russian federation.

Also, the Freedom of Russia legion and the RDK announced the establishment of control over the village of Tyotkino. It is located in the east of the Kursk Oblast near the border with Ukraine.