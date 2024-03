Russian volunteers announce strikes on Belgorod and call on civilians to leave city

Russian volunteer units Siberian Battalion, Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Freedom of Russia legion announced strikes on the facilities of the russian army in the territory of Belgorod.

This is announced in a joint statement of volunteer units published on March 13.

In their statement, the russian volunteers appealed to the residents of Belgorod with a warning about the preparation of strikes on the territory of the city.

"Putin's killers are carrying out mass attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, setting up their positions between your houses, your children's schools and state institutions <...> In this regard, we are forced to inflict a fire defeat on the military positions located in Belgorod," the message says.

Russian volunteers called on the residents of Belgorod to leave the city immediately.

In addition, the volunteers appealed to the authorities of the settlements of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts with a call to start the evacuation of civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, representatives of the Freedom of Russia legion, RDK and Siberian Battalion announced the start of a raid on the territory of the russian federation.

Later, reports appeared on the network about clashes between russian volunteers and the russian army in the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts.

It will be recalled that on the afternoon of March 12, the Freedom of Russia legion and the RDK announced the establishment of control over the village of Tyotkino. It is located in the east of the Kursk Oblast near the border with Ukraine.