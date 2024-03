Share:













The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has found Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi guilty of an administrative offense related to corruption.

It was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

On November 8, 2023, employees of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, based on the materials of the SBI, handed the protocol on administrative offenses related to corruption to the MP.

It was established that in August and October 2023 Dubinskyi appealed to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the SBI with parliamentarians’ appeals, which raised issues of his private interest.

In particular, in his appeals, he was interested in considering the issue of issuing him a permit to travel abroad, which is the subject of a criminal case, where the MP is a defendant. He also tried to press the investigation, demanding to initiate inspections of the leadership of law enforcement agencies investigating criminal proceedings in which the MP acts as a suspect.

By his actions, the person involved violated the requirements of Paragraph 3 of Part 1 of Art. 28 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" (not to commit or make decisions in the context of a real conflict of interest), which provides for administrative responsibility under Part 2 of Art. 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Violation of requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest).

Recall that Dubinskyi is suspected of official forgery for traveling abroad. The investigation into the scheme of illegal travel abroad of men of military age continues.

In the message of the SBI, the surname of Dubinskyi is not mentioned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the MP Dubinsky, who is suspected of high treason, was placed in the Lukianivska Remand Prison.

Dubinskyi was arrested without bail.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the SBI collected evidence of treason by MP Dubinskyi, who carried out information and subversion activity in favor of the russian federation.

Dubinskyi says that the SSU lies about his work for the russian special services and found a "trace" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.