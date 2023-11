The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv took into custody the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason.

Ukrainian News was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of the detention of MP Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason and participation in a criminal organization.

The preventive measure was chosen at night.

The SBI, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), exposed him for participation in criminal activities supervised by officials of the general staff of the russian armed forces and the implementation of informational and subversive activities against Ukraine.

According to the court's decision, the deputy will spend at least 60 days in custody without the alternative of posting bail.

The court recognized the suspicion of the people's deputy as well-founded and the evidence sufficient.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SSU and the SBI collected evidence of treason on the part of Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who carried out information-subversive activities in favor of the russian Federation.

Dubinskyi says that the SSU is lying about his work for the russian special services and found a "trace" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.