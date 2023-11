Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi called the SSU's accusations against him of working for the russian special services a lie.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am commenting on the completely fabricated suspicion of treason, which is based on the absolute lies of the highest officials of the state, who gave the order to lock me up in the pre-trial detention center for criticizing Yermak and Zelenskyy. The investigation materials, as I said in my public speeches, are based on the empty statements of a person convicted for more than a year therefore, Derkach's bodyguard Kotelnikov, who was forced to testify that he had heard that the person with the call sign "Buratino" was, they say, Dubinskyi. Why wasn't this testimony in Derkach's treason case brought to court earlier? The answer is obvious. This a lie," the MP wrote.

Dubinskyi reminded that the case of Derkach's treason was investigated by the NACB, which took away all Kotelnikov's testimony, and there is not a single word about him.

"At the behest of Yermak-Zelenskyy, Kotelnikov was urgently transferred of the Boryspil colony the other day, and forced to testify against me. Just to at least somehow consolidate the false accusations, once again fabricated at the behest of the President's Office. The story about my "meetings with an employee of the russian General Staff" is simply stupid lie based on nothing, the purpose of which is to at least somehow explain the political persecution of the current MP, whose entire fault lies in the fact that he dared to tell the truth about the corruption and unprofessionalism of the Yermak-Zelenskyy gang," Dubinskyi said.

He considers the new case against him to be Yermak-Zelenskyy's revenge for the testimony he gave to the NACB about their involvement in Derkach's activities, and an attempt to legalize the tapes with the votes of Biden-Poroshenko through the creation of a special investigative commission of the parliament, which was initiated by the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU says it has collected evidence of treason on the part of Dubinskyi, who carried out information-subversive activities for the benefit of the russian federation.