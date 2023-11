Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason, was placed in the Lukianivska Remand Prison.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

"He is in the Lukianivska Remand Prison,” the interlocutors said.

The sources do not specify why a decision was made to place Dubinskyi in the Lukianivska Remand Prison and not in the pre-trial detention center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Currently, it is known from the interlocutors that Dubinskyi has a separate cell.

In particular, there is a possibility that he is kept in a paid cell of the pre-trial detention center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Dubinskyi was taken to the SSU pre-trial detention center, where businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is also located.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv detained MP Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the SBI collected evidence of treason by MP Dubinskyi, who carried out information subversion campaign in favor of the russian federation.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention handed to MP Dubinskyi a protocol on corruption due to a conflict of interest.