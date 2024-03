One of the largest russian oil refineries stops work due to drone attack

In the russian city of Kstovo, drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery, a fire broke out.

This was reported by local propaganda resources.

The russians write that the operation of the technological installation at the enterprise has been suspended. The plant belongs to the Lukoil company, which is the second largest oil producer in russia.

It is noted that the drone flew into an oil distillation plant.

The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of the russian federation, Gleb Nikitin, confirmed the attack, and as a result of it, a fire started. There are apparently no casualties. The plant itself temporarily suspended the operation of the technological installation.

The Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, drones attacked seven regions of the russian federation at once. Large fires broke out at oil refineries in Oryol and near Novgorod.

The russian federation reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse, the height of the flame reached 70 meters.

Previously, an oil depot burned in the Bryansk Oblast of the russian federation. The authorities declare a drone attack.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, explained that the destruction of russian oil depots is a complication of the enemy's logistics and disruption of supply and support schedules, which gives the Ukrainian defenders room for maneuvers.