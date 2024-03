Drones attack 7 RF oblasts at once; large fires break out at oil refineries in Oryol and near Novgorod

On the night of Tuesday, March 12, a number of russian oblasts announced the alleged downing of drones. Oil depots caught fire in Oryol and near Nizhny Novgorod as a result of drone attacks.

The official leadership of the Oryol Oblast reported a fire in an oil storage tank.

In the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, a UAV strike caused a fire at the Lukoil oil depot.

According to Telegram 112, the shock drone hit the oil refinery. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

The Lukoil company, which owns the Nizhny Novgorod Refinery, reports that the operation of the technological installation at the enterprise has been suspended "in connection with the incident." It is not specified what the incident is.

The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region of the russian federation, Gleb Nikitin, confirmed the data about the drone strike on the oil refinery in Kstov.

"In the morning, there was an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kstov industrial zone, on the facility of the fuel and energy complex," Nikitin said.

He added that as a result of the strike, there was an explosion at one of the oil processing facilities.

At the moment, operational services are working on the spot; a fire engine was also involved to extinguish the fire, but there is no information about the victims.

The governors of the Voronezh, Kursk, and Tula Oblasts informed about the downed drones at night. The head of the Belgorod Oblast said that the explosive devices dropped from the UAV damaged power lines.

"Seven settlements in the Belgorod region were left without electricity due to an attack by a Ukrainian drone," said the governor of the Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The Mayor of Moscow, Serhii Sobyanin, announced that a drone flying to Moscow was shot down by air defense in the Ramenske District.

Also, photos and videos of the consequences of the UAV attack, in particular, burning oil refineries, appeared online.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse, the height of the flame reached 70 meters.

Previously, an oil depot burned in the Bryansk Oblast of the russian federation. The authorities declare a drone attack.

Yurii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, explained that the destruction of russian oil depots is a complication of the enemy's logistics and disruption of supply and support schedules, which gives the Ukrainian defenders room for maneuvers.