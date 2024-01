In the city of Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast, there was a fire at an oil depot, which russian officials claim was the result of a drone attack.

The governor of the Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, reported on the incident.

According to the ministry of defense of the russian federation, on the night of January 19, an unknown drone, according to them, was destroyed in the Bryansk Oblast. The russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching the UAV.

The governor stated that there was an attempt to attack the objects in Klintsy, and the unidentified drone was eliminated by means of radio-electronic warfare. However, before that, it managed to drop the ammunition on the territory of the oil depot, which led to the fire of the tanks. No casualties were recorded.

Footage of a large fire on the territory of an oil depot is posted on social networks.

We will remind you that the ministry of defense of russia announced the attack of 32 Ukrainian drones on 4 regions of the russian federation on the night of December 30.