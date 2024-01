On the evening of January 24, it was reported in russia that there was a big fire at an oil depot in the russian city of Tuapse. Previously, as a result of a drone strike. The fire in the territory of the oil depot located in Tuapse broke out at night.

This follows from a statement by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai, russia.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims or victims as a result of the accident. The reasons for what happened have not been reported. Employees of emergency departments are working on the spot.

Sergey Boyko, the head of municipal education of the Tuapse District, said that he was at the scene of the fire. "The vacuum unit in the territory of the refinery is on fire," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an oil depot is on fire in the Bryansk Oblast of the russian federation. The authorities declare a drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense of russia announced the attack of 32 Ukrainian drones on four regions of the russian federation on the night of December 30.

Yurii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, explained that the destruction of russian oil depots is a complication of the enemy's logistics and disruption of supply and support schedules, which gives the Ukrainian defenders room for maneuvers.