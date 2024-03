Share:













Copied



The aggressor state of russia now produces about 3 million artillery shells per year, while Europe and the US combined have the capacity to produce only about 1.2 million rounds of ammunition annually for shipment to Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN on Monday, March 11, with reference to NATO intelligence data on russian defense production.

The russian federation produces about 250,000 artillery ammunition per month, which is a key advantage on the eve of the next russian offensive in Ukraine, the publication writes. At the same time, the US Armed Forces set a goal of producing 100,000 artillery shells per month by the end of 2025, which is less than half of russia's monthly production.

"And even that figure is out of reach now, as USD 60 billion in funding for Ukraine has been suspended in Congress. What we are in now is a production war. The outcome in Ukraine depends on how willing each side is to wage this war," a senior NATO official told CNN.

Officials say russia currently fires about 10,000 shells per day, compared to only 2,000 per day from the Ukrainian side. The ratio in some parts of the front is even worse, according to a representative of European intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel announced the transfer of 800,000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine within a few weeks.

In late January 2024, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the russians began to use chemical weapons more often against the Ukrainian military.

Also in January, the difference between the supply of artillery ammunition to the aggressor state of russia and Ukraine reached 10 to 1.