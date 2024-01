The difference between the supply of artillery ammunition to the aggressor state of russia and Ukraine reaches 10 to 1. In addition, some shells do not fire due to freezing.

This was reported by CNN on Tuesday, January 23, with reference to Ukrainian fighters.

The publication writes that the lives of soldiers depend on the quantity and quality of weapons. Ukraine's lack of firepower compared to the enemy is a common theme on the front lines. The commander of the drone reconnaissance unit said that Ukraine lacks weapons and equipment to defeat russia. According to him, Ukrainians are forced to be better pilots and more inventive with their limited resources.

"10 to 1" is the difference between russian and Ukrainian artillery supplies. They use old Soviet systems, but Soviet systems can still kill," the artillery commander of Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade told CNN.

Fighters told the publication that they were forced to use any shells for the Paladin howitzer due to a shortage of ammunition. There are also cases when smoke or frozen projectiles are delivered. According to the military, the US-supplied M777 howitzer is "silent for most of the day," firing about 20 rounds a day. According to them, last summer the gunnery fired at the russians at least twice as many foreign projectiles, many of which were American-made.

In addition, the Ukrainian military has criticized the Bradley's ability to survive the harsh Ukrainian winter and the condition of some of the older vehicles supplied by the US.

