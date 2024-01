Russian troops are increasingly resorting to the use of chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which the russian federation has committed itself.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), russian forces have begun using RG-VO grenades laced with chloroacetophenone, a tear gas used to suppress riots.

At least 51 incidents of chemical weapons use by russian forces, including a new type of special CS gas grenade, were reportedly recorded during January. The information also indicates the deliberate use of chemical weapons by the russian 810th Marine Infantry Brigade along the eastern coast of the Kherson Region.

These actions of russia, which is a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention, may lead to the reaction of the international community and also indicate the possible expansion of the use of chemical weapons in hostilities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians began using a new type of banned grenades with poison gas RG-VO against the AFU.

