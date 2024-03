Share:













Copied



Today, March 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the candidacy of the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The President of Ukraine agreed on the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," it says.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already sent the British side a corresponding request for the agrement (preliminary consent of the government of the host state to accept a certain person as the head of the diplomatic mission of another state).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine, and also discussed the necessary renewal of the Armed Forces. Zelenskyy also noted that he suggested that Zaluzhnyi continue to be in the team.

Later that day, Zelenskyy said in a video message that he had appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And on February 9, Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Zaluzhnyi.