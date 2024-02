President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

This is stated in a message on Zelenskyy’s Facebook on Thursday, February 8.

Zelenskyy noted that he thanked Zaluzhnyi for two years of defense of Ukraine, and also discussed the necessary update of the Armed Forces.

"We also discussed who could be in the updated leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for such an update is right now. Offered Valerii Fedorovych to continue to be in the team," the statement said.

Zaluzhnyi also published a post on Telegram, in which he also thanked the Team of the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the President of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I have just met with the Supreme Commander. Important and serious conversation. It was decided on the need to change approaches and strategies," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, some representatives of the media, politicians and journalists announced the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On February 3, The Washington Post stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had informed Washington in advance of Zaluzhnyi’s resignation.

On February 4, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the U.S. government should not interfere in the issue of the possible release of Zaluzhnyi.