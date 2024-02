President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the dismissed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and to the Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

This is stated in decrees No. 61 and No. 57 of February 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For outstanding personal merits in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decide to award the title Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star to Zaluzhnyi Valerii Fedorovych - General," decree No. 61 says.

According to decree No. 57, Lieutenant General Budanov was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star for personal courage and heroism shown in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Also, by decree No. 56 of February 8, Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star to Lieutenant Colonel Viacheslav Aheiev for personal courage and heroism shown in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Budanov has been heading the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since August 2020.