President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appointed Colonel General Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that he decided to update the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It's not about surnames. Much less about politics. This is about the system of our army, about management in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and about attracting the experience of combat commanders of this war. Every soldier, every sergeant and every officer who sees the front understands what solutions are needed. Significantly more technologically advanced actions of the army. Reloading the structure of generals. Headquarters of all levels should know and feel the front in the same way as soldiers at ‘zero’," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that a different approach is needed, in particular, to rotations, to front management, to mobilization and recruiting.

Earlier, the President said on his Facebook page that he met with Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of protection of Ukraine, and also discussed the necessary update of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We also discussed who could be in the updated leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for such an update is right now. Offered Valerii Fedorovych to continue to be in the team," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zaluzhnyi also published a post on the Telegram channel, in which he spoke about today's meeting with the President.

"I have just met with the Supreme Commander. Important and serious conversation. It was decided on the need to change approaches and strategies," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1 that he was thinking about replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi, at the same time he stressed that it was about a personnel reset not only in the military sphere.