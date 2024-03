Danilov acknowledges difficult situation at front and says that Ukraine will cope with challenges

Share:













Copied



The lack of shells, replenishment of reserves and missile strikes by the russians are the main problems on the front in Ukraine.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted that the lack of shells, replenishment of reserves and missile strikes by the russians are the main problems at the front in Ukraine.

"Ukraine will find answers to the challenges that arise - both with ammunition hunger, and with the replenishment of reserves, and with russian missile terror. The West, in its turn, will go through all the necessary democratic procedures and related complications, rebuild the economy, change strategies and approaches and will deal with the russian economy, which is equal to the budget of one American state," the Secretary of the NSDC wrote.

He added that Ukrainian society is certainly tired of the war.

"But, choosing between fatigue or slavery, we will always choose freedom, for which we will fight as long as necessary. Moscow's hopes that it will be possible to demoralize and split us from the inside are in vain. Putin, as always, is reading the wrong history books," Danilov remarked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, White House National Security Adviser John Kirby said following the "intense" negotiations between Congress leaders and US President Joe Biden that the situation in Ukraine is "very difficult" and that soldiers on the battlefield have to make difficult decisions.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that several members of NATO and the European Union are considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

And on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue.