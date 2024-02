Share:













Copied



White House National Security Adviser John Kirby said following the "intense" negotiations between Congress leaders and US President Joe Biden that the situation in Ukraine is "very difficult" and soldiers on the battlefield have to make difficult decisions.

He said this on Tuesday, February 27, The Hill writes.

"I'm not in a position to put a time stamp and say that by such and such a date they're going to lose the war, but they're certainly starting to lose territory - territory that they took back from the russians. And now they have to give it back to the russians, because they can't - they can't fight them off," a White House official said.

He also noted that Ukraine needs financial aid for defense needs, which has been "stuck" in Congress.

"We need it now. I won't even suggest that it might be too late. We are already late in some sense. They lost the city of Avdiyivka literally because of ammunition. So in a sense it already has a dramatic effect on the battlefield," Kirby said.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the leader of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, characterized the negotiations on Ukraine as "intense".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said that several members of NATO and the European Union are considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

And on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine.